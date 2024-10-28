Piper Sandler Boosts Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $701.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $625.00 to $701.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $605.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $584.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.21. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.07, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $631.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total transaction of $2,883,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,246,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,236,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total value of $2,883,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,246,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,890,717 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 675.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.