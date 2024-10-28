Piper Sandler Cuts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $275.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $219.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 4,391.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 488,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,879,000 after purchasing an additional 477,380 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $96,117,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,871,000 after buying an additional 252,220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,934,000 after buying an additional 192,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 218,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,742,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

