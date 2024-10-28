Piper Sandler Cuts United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) Price Target to $28.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ UCB opened at $27.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.89. United Community Banks has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $31.96.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $384.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 61.94%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

