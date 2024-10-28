Piper Sandler Raises National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target to $48.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBHC. Stephens upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Report on National Bank

National Bank Price Performance

NBHC stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.85. National Bank has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. National Bank had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $156.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $29,123.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,687.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other National Bank news, Director Art Zeile sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $159,921.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,656.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $29,123.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $417,687.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,496 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.