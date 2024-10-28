Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITGR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.75.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $125.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.99. Integer has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Integer by 55.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 3,688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

