Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director Sells C$11,200.00 in Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) Director Stuart Harshaw sold 4,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$11,200.00.
Platinum Group Metals Stock Up 10.5 %
TSE:PTM opened at C$3.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.87. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.29 and a twelve month high of C$3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 21.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
About Platinum Group Metals
