Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director Sells C$11,200.00 in Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) Director Stuart Harshaw sold 4,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$11,200.00.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals Stock Up 10.5 %

TSE:PTM opened at C$3.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.87. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.29 and a twelve month high of C$3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 21.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Platinum Group Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.