Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,955 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,839,000 after buying an additional 45,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,125,000 after buying an additional 90,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 9.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,244,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.89.

POOL opened at $366.00 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.47%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

