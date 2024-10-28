Precision Drilling (PDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $429.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.13 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.68%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Precision Drilling to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $58.85 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDS. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

