Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Short Interest Down 14.6% in October

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,800 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PFBC. Stephens raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank Stock Down 3.1 %

Preferred Bank stock opened at $82.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.40.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $132.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 96.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 35.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.