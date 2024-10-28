Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,400 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 550,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.0 days.

PMREF opened at C$11.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.29. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.25 and a 1 year high of C$12.17.

Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing mid-sized markets. The current portfolio totals 12.5 million square feet valued at approximately $3.8 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform.

