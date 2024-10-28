Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $108.91 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.38 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $128.00 price objective on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.47.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

