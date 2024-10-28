Get alerts:

On October 24, 2024, The Procter & Gamble Company successfully concluded an underwritten public offering involving $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.150% Notes due October 24, 2029, and an equal amount of 4.550% Notes due October 24, 2034. These transactions were executed under the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-275071).

Legal opinions associated with these notes have been provided as exhibits to the filing. The opinion of Jennifer Henkel, Esq., Director and Assistant General Counsel of the Company, is attached as Exhibit (5)(a), along with the opinion of Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP, referenced in Henkel’s opinion filed as Exhibit (5)(b).

Additionally, consent from both Jennifer Henkel, Esq., and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP, included in their respective opinions, has been provided as part of the filing.

The filing also contains a Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) listed as Exhibit (104).

As per the regulations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, The Procter & Gamble Company, duly represented by Sandra T. Lane, Assistant Secretary, has officially signed and authorized this Current Report on Form 8-K on October 24, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Procter & Gamble’s 8K filing here.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Further Reading