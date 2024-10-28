Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $540,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $631,891.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,370.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,192,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 426.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 36,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 29,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 17,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTGX shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $47.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

