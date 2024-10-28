Q1 EPS Forecast for Winnebago Industries Lowered by Analyst

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

WGO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO stock opened at $53.52 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 196.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5,711.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

