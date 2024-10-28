Q4 EPS Forecast for Century Communities Reduced by Analyst

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Century Communities in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $90.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.58. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Century Communities has a one year low of $59.69 and a one year high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,527.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.