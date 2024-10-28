Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday.

NYSE QUAD opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Quad/Graphics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $634.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 11.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

