Raymond James Cuts Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$4.50

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTS. CIBC decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.03.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$3.19 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.60 and a 1 year high of C$6.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.65. The stock has a market cap of C$622.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$651.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$645.18 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6884058 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Converge Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer Greg Berard acquired 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.42 per share, with a total value of C$44,684.31. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

