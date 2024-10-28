Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $61.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.47. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.