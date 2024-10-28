Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of REED opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.