Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.60 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $12.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $112,268.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,898.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,282 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,476,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 404.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 921,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 19.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 145,837 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

