Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Booking Q1 Earnings

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $23.36 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4,750.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $177.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2025 earnings at $51.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $86.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $41.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $230.62 EPS.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,256.89.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,347.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,058.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,851.08. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,395.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Booking by 17.2% in the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 560.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

