Restore’s (RST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.93) price target on the stock.

Restore Stock Performance

Shares of LON:RST opened at GBX 241 ($3.13) on Friday. Restore has a 52 week low of GBX 187 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.88 ($3.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £329.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8,033.33, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 261.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 256.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35.

Restore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Restore’s payout ratio is currently 16,666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Restore

In other Restore news, insider Charles Skinner acquired 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £280,000 ($363,541.94). Also, insider Lisa Fretwell purchased 199 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £503.47 ($653.69). Insiders acquired 128,199 shares of company stock valued at $35,269,347 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.23% of the company's stock.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

