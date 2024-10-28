Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %
RVP stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 9.51.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Retractable Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Retractable Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
