Reviewing Euronav (CMBT) & The Competition

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Euronav to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Get Euronav alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Euronav has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, indicating that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 112.38% 22.35% 11.43% Euronav Competitors 31.30% 15.84% 8.13%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 0 0 0 N/A Euronav Competitors 262 1545 1750 82 2.45

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Euronav and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 31.87%. Given Euronav’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Euronav has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Euronav and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $1.24 billion $858.03 million 2.53 Euronav Competitors $801.91 million $121.02 million 6.12

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.9% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Euronav pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.0% and pay out 39.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.