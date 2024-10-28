Reviewing Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and Spruce Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima $802.62 billion 0.00 $183.81 million $6.34 4.19 Spruce Power $79.72 million 0.58 -$65.83 million ($2.68) -0.93

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and Spruce Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 17.06% 31.06% 9.19% Spruce Power -76.20% -10.61% -2.61%

Volatility & Risk

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Spruce Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima beats Spruce Power on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A..

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

