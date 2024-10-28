Roth Capital Cuts Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTDR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.31.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 3.26.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.60%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,850. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,850. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,300 shares of company stock worth $634,615 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $742,797,000 after purchasing an additional 103,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 356,506 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 10.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,250,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,334 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Matador Resources by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,176,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,575,000 after purchasing an additional 79,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Matador Resources by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,768,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

