Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target to $9.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

ADT Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.53. ADT has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. ADT had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

