Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target to $25.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $607.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $45,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,730.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $546,564.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,353.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $45,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,730.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,835 shares of company stock worth $757,214. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 43.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,050,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,807 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $8,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,522,000 after purchasing an additional 184,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 12.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,149,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,309,000 after buying an additional 123,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.