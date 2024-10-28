Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target to $45.00

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

TPH stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,869.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

