Royal Bank of Canada Raises GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $285.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova stock opened at $293.54 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $298.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.14 and its 200 day moving average is $190.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

