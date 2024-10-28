Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oct 28th, 2024

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $1,888,088,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $222.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $638.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

