Scotiabank Increases Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $91.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

BXP opened at $86.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $90.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Boston Properties by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 115.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

