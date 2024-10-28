Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sealed Air by 651.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $36.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

