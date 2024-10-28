Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive Forecast for WNEB Q4 Earnings

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western New England Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 5.73%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $187.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,200,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 57,099 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 48.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

