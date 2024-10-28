Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 210.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 278.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $166.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.56 and its 200-day moving average is $159.68. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.80.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

