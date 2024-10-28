Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,363,800 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 2,781,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 463.5 days.

Get Shanghai Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

SHPMF opened at $1.67 on Monday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd. engages research, development, manufacture, distribution, and retailing of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. It offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestive system, immune metabolism, motor neuron disease, endocrinology, cardiovascular, psychoneurotic, neoplasm, autoimmunity, systemic anti-infection, mental nerve, anti-tumor, oncology, respiratory system, nervous system, auto-immunity, hypertension, neuromyelitis, diabetes, anticholinesterase, polypeptide hormones uterine tonic, antihistamine, anti-inflammatory, anesthetic, immunomodulatory, antiviral, reflux esophagitis, analgesics, weight management, malignant peritoneal effusion, ulcerative colitis, myasthenia gravis, burn injury, anticoagulant, anti-epileptic, anticonvulsant, Alzheimer’s, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.