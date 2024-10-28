Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,363,800 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 2,781,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 463.5 days.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %
SHPMF opened at $1.67 on Monday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
