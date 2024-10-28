Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $80.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 11.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.5% in the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of -465.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

