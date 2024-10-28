Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Decreases By 62.8%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the September 30th total of 214,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cadeler A/S Stock Performance
Shares of Cadeler A/S stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. Cadeler A/S has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.
About Cadeler A/S
