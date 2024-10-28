Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Decreases By 62.8%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the September 30th total of 214,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Cadeler A/S stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. Cadeler A/S has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

