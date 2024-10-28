Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Increases By 200.0%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $35.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $37.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

