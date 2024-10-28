Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Expands By 40.0%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Exela Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

XELAP stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

About Exela Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.