Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Expands By 40.0%

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2024

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Exela Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

XELAP stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

