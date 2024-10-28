Short Interest in Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Drops By 62.9%

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the September 30th total of 793,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Price Performance
Shares of Hainan Meilan International Airport stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.00.
About Hainan Meilan International Airport
