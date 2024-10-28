Short Interest in Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Decreases By 63.6%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lomiko Metals Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Lomiko Metals stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. Lomiko Metals has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

