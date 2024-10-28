Short Interest in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Rises By 192.3%

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 192.3% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 483,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 314,317 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 116,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 348,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKGR opened at $11.45 on Monday. SK Growth Opportunities has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19.

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

