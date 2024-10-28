Short Interest in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Decreases By 14.7%

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 7,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1,373.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 358.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 378.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. SLM has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

