Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Decreases By 15.0%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,095,500 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 1,289,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Valmet Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOYJF opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. Valmet Oyj has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

About Valmet Oyj

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company’s Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

