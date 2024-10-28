Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Decreases By 15.0%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,095,500 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 1,289,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Valmet Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VOYJF opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. Valmet Oyj has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $31.00.
About Valmet Oyj
