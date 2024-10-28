Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Declines By 22.9%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of WTFCM opened at $25.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
