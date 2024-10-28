Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Sify Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.