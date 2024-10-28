Signaturefd LLC Has $142,000 Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 953,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,813,000 after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 266.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 131,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 32.0% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

ATR opened at $168.91 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.93 and its 200 day moving average is $148.98.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

AptarGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,599.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,844,599.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $277,594.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,616.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,457 shares of company stock worth $2,592,110. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

