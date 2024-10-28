Signaturefd LLC Trims Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,942 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in CF Industries by 37.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after buying an additional 835,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CF Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,823,000 after buying an additional 198,246 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,193,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,584,000 after buying an additional 59,674 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CF Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,422,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,435,000 after acquiring an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $83.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $90.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.31.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.