Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

SKX opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 423.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

